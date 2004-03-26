Beltway Bandits for $1,000, Alex

Bob Woodward going toe-to-toe with Ari Fleischer? Tucker Carlson and Al Franken squaring off? Christine Todd Whitman vs. Ashleigh Banfield?

Those are some of the intriguing possibilities as a bunch of Washington journalists and politicos prepare to square off for charity on Jeopardy! Power Players.

The syndicated powerhouse is taping five shows the week of April 3 in D.C. for a May sweeps airing.

Each of the players will rake in a guaranteed $20,000 for their favorite charity just for showing up. The winner gets another $50,000 for the charity

Just who will be playing whom has yet to be determined, but the 15 scheduled players are: Banfield, MSNBC; Maria Bartiromo, CNBC; Aaron Brown, CNN; Gretchen (CBS) and Tucker (CNN) Carlson; Anderson Cooper, CNN; former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer; comedian Al Franken; Kweisi Mfume (NAACP); presidential speech writer Peggy Noonan; Keith Olbermann, MSNBC; Tim Russert, NBC; Tavis Smiley, NPR and PBS; Ex- EPA chief and former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman; Bob Woodward, Washington Post.

