Belo’s WFAA, KTVK Add This TV

The Belo stations WFAA Dallas and KTVK Phoenix are adding the digital entertainment channel This TV in the coming weeks. Spawned by MGM Domestic Television and Weigel Broadcasting last fall, This TV offers a mix of movies and original specials. It is approaching the 80% clearance mark this fall.



"This TV was a natural choice," said WFAA President/General Manager Michael Devlin. "It provides an incredibly strong lineup of programming for our viewers and a completely new revenue stream for the station."



This’s affiliate partners include KTLA Los Angeles, WHDH Boston, KPRC Houston and KOMO Seattle.



"We are pleased at the opportunity to work with Belo,” said Weigel Broadcasting Executive Vice President Neal Sabin, “and look forward to providing our new affiliates with a valuable turn-key service that will increase each station's community involvement, ratings and revenue.”