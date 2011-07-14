Belo's KHOU Replaces Oprah With 4 PM News
KHOU Houston debuts a 4 p.m. news August 1, replacing Oprah Winfrey. Jeopardy! will follow KHOU 11 News at 4 in the 4:30 p.m. slot.
Belo's CBS affiliate is a power in DMA No. 10.
"We are thrilled to be able to repurpose this time period with two moves that will serve viewers local news and information, followed by Jeopardy!, a show that Houstonians have watched on KHOU for 25 years," said KHOU President and General Manager Susan McEldoon.
Len Cannon will anchor and Chita Johnson, a newcomer to KHOU, will present weather.
"KHOU 11 News at 4 gives us a chance to bring viewers the big news of the day, while the stories are still developing," said Executive News Director Philip Bruce. "It'll be immediate, fast-paced and plugged-in to what's happening at the moment. Plus, we'll spend some time each day looking at fun, interesting things happening across Houston and all the surrounding communities."
