Belo unveils job cuts, wage freezes

Belo says it will cut 160 jobs company-wide and freeze wages for a year "to reset Belo's expense structure to match lower expected revenue generation and maintain strong levels of cash generation."

The company said it will maintain "a strong complement of sales personnel" while being "alert to the number of people and necessary resources to produce superior journalistic products."

Belo employs more than 8,000 in its 18 television stations, six cable channels, four daily newspapers and 34 web sites.

- Dan Trigoboff