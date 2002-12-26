Belo station honored

WFAA-TV Dallas' "2003 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award" marked Belo Corp.'s

16th "Silver Baton" for its television group and its 11th since 1985.

The award -- the only one given to local television -- went to

Brett Shipp, producer Mark Smith, editor Kraig Kerchem and vice president of news

David Duitch for their story, "Fake Drugs-Real Lives," which exposed Dallas

police department informants who planted powdered gypsum to set up poor and

immigrant defendants to be arrested on drug charges.

The station is Belo's flagship.