Belo station honored
WFAA-TV Dallas' "2003 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award" marked Belo Corp.'s
16th "Silver Baton" for its television group and its 11th since 1985.
The award -- the only one given to local television -- went to
Brett Shipp, producer Mark Smith, editor Kraig Kerchem and vice president of news
David Duitch for their story, "Fake Drugs-Real Lives," which exposed Dallas
police department informants who planted powdered gypsum to set up poor and
immigrant defendants to be arrested on drug charges.
The station is Belo's flagship.
