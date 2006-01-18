Belo Shuffles Top Execs

With the head of its media operations planning to retire at the end of the year, Belo Corp. is promoting several key executives, including Dunia Shive, to top its TVs.

Jack Sander, most recently president of media operations, plans to retire from the company Dec. 31. Until then, he will be Belo Corp's vice chairman, reporting to Chairman Robert Decherd.

The move set off a series of executive moves.

Belo Executive VP Dunia Shive will succed Sander, overseeing TV stations, cable news, interactive, and some of the newspaper assets.

CFO Dennis Williamson is now adding an executive VP stripe.

Under Shive, Skip Cass and David Lougee will be executive VPs of media operations, charged with all Belo assets except the Dallas Morning News and WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth.

The publisher of the Dallas Morning News, James Moroney, will report directly to Decherd. WFAA President/General Manager Kathy Clements will report to Shive.

Within the TV station group, Peter Diaz, general manager of KHOU Houston, is being upped to senior VP, where he joins Rick Keilty in managing station operations.

In a statement, Decherd said the moves were "important steps in the Company's preparedness for an ever changing media environment."

Regarding Sander, Decherd said, "Jack Sander will continue to provide insights and counsel as we make this leadership transition and accelerate Belo's enterprise-wide approach to operations and strategy."