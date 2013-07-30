Belo Second Quarter Revenue Down 2.3%

Belo reported second-quarter revenue of $174 million, down

2.3% from the same quarter last year, as the broadcaster cycled against

political revenue, which was $8.3 million less than the second quarter of 2012.

Total revenue excluding political was up 2.5% in the quarter, with core spot

revenue up 1.6% thanks to a substantial increase in telecommunications

spending.



Gannettreported in June that it is acquiring Belo for $1.5 billion, plus the

assumption of $715 million in existing debt for an enterprise value of $2.2

billion. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by the

end of 2013.





Belo's "other" revenue, which includes internet

advertising, retransmission revenue, and barter and trade advertising, was up

about 6% in the second quarter. Internet revenue increased 21% and retrans grew

10%.





Station salaries, wages and employee benefits

were flat in the second quarter, as was Belo's station programming and other

operating costs.