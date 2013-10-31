Belo Revenue Down 6% in Quarter

Belo reported third quarter total revenue of $166.1 million, down

5.7% from the same quarter a year before. The company was cycling

against political revenue, which was $15 million less this time around,

and $13.4 million in Olympics revenue at the NBC affiliates.

Belo's total revenue excluding political in the third quarter was up 3.1%.

Core

spot revenue was down 1.3% with a decrease in national of 3% and local

spot basically flat. The decline in core spot revenue was primarily due

to Olympics revenue from 2012. Political revenue totaled $2.6 million,

compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2012. Total spot

revenue, including political, was down 11.5% in the third quarter of

2013.

Belo's "Other" revenue, which is comprised primarily of

Internet advertising, retransmission revenue, and barter and trade

advertising, was up 21% in the third quarter of 2013 compared to the

third quarter of 2012, including a 20% increase in Internet advertising

revenue and 28% jump in retransmission revenue.

Gannett is in the

process of acquiring Belo, which was approved by Belo's shareholders

September 25 and is subject to regulatory approval.