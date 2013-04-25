Belo Revenue Up 3% in First Quarter

Belo reported total revenue of $160.3 million in the first

quarter, 2.8% higher than the first quarter of 2012. Core spot revenue was up

about 2%, with a 7% increase in national spot revenue and 1% decrease in local

spot revenue.

Super Bowl revenue was approximately $1.4 million higher in

the first quarter of 2013 versus the first quarter of 2012.

Belo's Internet revenue grew 22% in the quarter.

Combined station and corporate operating costs were 4.1%

higher in the first quarter, due primarily to what Belo called "higher

share-based compensation expense associated with the company's higher stock

price and higher programming expense."

Station-adjusted EBITDA totaled $56.1 million in the first

quarter, compared to $54.9 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Belo forecasts low single-digit core revenue gains in the

second quarter.

"Based on recent pacings, we currently estimate core

spot revenue to be up 2-2.5% in the second quarter of 2013 compared to the

second quarter of 2012," said Dunia Shive, president and CEO. "As we

cycle against $9.5 million of political revenue in the second quarter of last

year, we currently estimate total revenue to be down 1.5-2% in the second

quarter of 2013, with total revenue excluding political estimated to be up

3-3.5%."

Combined station and corporate operating costs are estimated

to be up around 4% in the second quarter, she added.

Belo owns 20 TV stations.