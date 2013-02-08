Belo Revenue Up 14% in Fourth Quarter

Belo generated total revenue of $205 million in the fourth

quarter of 2012, 14% higher than the fourth quarter of 2011. Political revenue

totaled $32.4 million in the quarter, $26.5 million higher than the fourth

quarter of 2011. Total spot revenue, including political, was up 15% in the

quarter.





Belo's other revenue, which comprises primarily Internet

advertising, retransmission revenue, and barter and trade advertising, was up

8% in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the previous fourth quarter, and

included double-digit percentage increases in both retransmission and Internet

revenue.





Combined station and corporate operating costs were up 8% in

the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.





"Our financial performance for the full year was

highlighted by record political revenue, which surpassed $60 million for the

first time in the company's history, and significant growth in our largest

advertising category, automotive, which increased 16% over full year

2011," said Dunia Shive, Belo president and CEO. "The company's total

revenue grew 10% in 2012 compared to 2011."





Belo estimates first quarter 2013 revenue to be up 2-2.5%,

with increases in core spot, retransmission and Internet revenue partially

offset by lower political revenue.