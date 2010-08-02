Belo Revenue Up 13% For Quarter

Belo Corp. announced a 13% gain in total revenue in the second

quarter, compared to the same quarter a year ago. Belo's net operating

revenues were nearly $163 million--up from $144.77 million in the same

quarter last year. Total spot revenue, including political, was up 15%,

with local growing 10% and national shooting up 24%. Automotive

advertising climbed a whopping 51% in the second quarter, and the

political revenue haul was $2.5 million.

Pure-play

Belo owns 20 TV stations, including WFAA Dallas and KING Seattle.

Revenue associated with Belo's websites increased 14% to $8.1 million in

the second quarter. Retransmission revenue totaled $11.7 million in the

quarter.

Belo President/CEO Dunia A. Shive said

political will drive revenue for the remainder of 2010. "We continue to

expect robust political spending in the third quarter and throughout the

back half of the year, which will cause some crowd-out of core spot

revenue as is always the case when there are significant political

dollars," she said. "Total spot revenue in July is expected to finish up

13 to 14%, continuing the positive trend we have seen throughout 2010.

The months of August and September are expected to have greater

political revenue than July and are currently pacing above the July

level."

Shive said total spot advertising revenue could increase in the high teens in the third quarter.