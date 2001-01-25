Belo, Paxson to set up JSAs

Look for Belo and Paxson to announce new joint sales agreements (JSAs) in Seattle and in Portland, Ore. Under the agreement, Belo's KING-TV Seattle and KGW-TV Portland, will provide sales and marketing infrastructure for the local PAX TV stations, KWPX TV Seattle, and KPXG Portland, sources say. KING and KGW will also provide rebroadcasts of local newscasts for KWPX-TV and KPXG-TV respectively. To date PAX has entered a total of 35 JSAs, 70% of which are in the top 20 markets and 53% within the top 40 markets.

- Dan Trigoboff