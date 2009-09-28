Belo Names Simone KMSB/KTTU GM

Bob Simone was named president and general manager of Belo's KMSB and KTTU Tucson, a Fox-MyNetworkTV duopoly. Simon was most recently with Liberty Media in an advisory role.

"Bob Simone has a proven record in the broadcast industry of building news products and his leadership and management experience will complement Belo's Tucson operations," said Belo Executive V.P./Television Operations Peter L. Diaz.

Tucson is the #68 DMA. The Belo stations there grabbed 14% of the market's revenue last year, according to BIA Financial.

Prior to Liberty, Simone spent 20 years at Fox Television Stations in a variety of management roles. During that time, he was vice president/general manager of Fox's KPTV Portland (now Meredith), KDVR Denver (now Local TV) and WTFX Philadelphia.