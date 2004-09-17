Belo Names New D.C. Exec.
Former Viacom Inc. lobbyist DeDe Lea has signed on to head Belo Corp.’s government-relations office.
Based in Dallas, she’ll handle the TV and newspaper group’s legislative and regulatory matters in Washington and in state where the company owns properties.
She has been a vice president of government affairs at Viacom since 1997. Before that she held a variety of positions with the National Association of Broadcasters government relations office. She also has been an ad rep for Washington TV and radio stations.
Lea is a native Texan, earned her law degree from Georgetown University and undergraduate degree in broadcast management from Howard University.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.