Belo Names New D.C. Exec.

Former Viacom Inc. lobbyist DeDe Lea has signed on to head Belo Corp.’s government-relations office.

Based in Dallas, she’ll handle the TV and newspaper group’s legislative and regulatory matters in Washington and in state where the company owns properties.

She has been a vice president of government affairs at Viacom since 1997. Before that she held a variety of positions with the National Association of Broadcasters government relations office. She also has been an ad rep for Washington TV and radio stations.

Lea is a native Texan, earned her law degree from Georgetown University and undergraduate degree in broadcast management from Howard University.