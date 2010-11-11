Belo Launches Coupon Program

Belo Corp. has launched the Web-based group buying program Yollar.com, which offers alerts and deals from local retailers to consumers. Users can sign up at Yollar.com or through links on the station Websites.

Yollar.com, whose slogan is "Savings in Numbers," generates revenue by promoting offers from advertisers. Belo stations share in the revenue collected from the sale of vouchers as part of the partnership with advertisers.

"In such a highly competitive space, Yollar.com brings a best in class group buying solution to our advertisers along with superior customer service from our local sales forces," said Belo Interactive General Manager Joe Weir. "We can deliver a powerful partnership with our trusted local television stations, Web sites, mobile platforms and social media outlets."

Weir was also behind the broadcaster's BeLocal Media ad network, which aggregates local bloggers and Web operators and pairs them with advertisers.

Stations are keen to get in on the couponing business. Media General announced a deal with Groupon last month, and eDeals.com has been growing its presence in the local TV world, too.

The program has launched at Belo stations in Dallas/Fort Worth, St. Louis, San Antonio and New Orleans. By the end of the month, it aims to be in Portland, Charlotte, Hampton/Norfolk and Boise.

Yollar.com will be introduced in the remaining Belo markets by January.