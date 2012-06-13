Belo GM Changes: Pimentel to KMOV, Tod Smith to WWL

Mark Pimentel, formerly general manager of WHAS Louisville, has been named president and general manager of Belo's KMOV St. Louis, succeeding the retiring Allan Cohen. Elsewhere in the group, Tod Smith, president and general manager of WVEC in Norfolk, moves to New Orleans to be president and general manager of WWL. He succeeds Bud Brown there. Reached at the station, a WWL staffer said Brown had retired as well.

"Both Mark Pimentel and Tod Smith are outstanding leaders and have delivered noteworthy results throughout their careers," said Peter L. Diaz, Belo's president of media operations.

Pimentel joined Belo from WTVQ in Lexington, where he was vice president and general manager. Prior to that, he was the general manager of WTVR Richmond and of WAFF Huntsville. He was a news director at various stations from 1989 to 1995.

Before joining WVEC, Smith was president and general manager of Belo's KMSB- KTTU Tucson. Prior to that, he was a vice president and media director for Peter A. Mayer Advertising in New Orleans. Smith started his career at WWL in 1980 as a production assistant, and rejoined the Belo station in 1993 as a marketing executive. In 1995, Smith was named director of research and audience development, and was promoted to local sales manager in 1999.

Smith graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans.