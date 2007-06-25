Belo Digital Exec Stepping Down

Wesley A. Jackson, president/G.M. of Belo Interactive Media, will step down from his role at Belo as of Sept. 1.





Only named to the post in March, Jackson says he wants to be closer to his family in Louisville (Belo is based in Dallas). He will continue to serve Belo as an advisor, according to the company.





Jackson is credited with bringing Belo into the Newspaper Consortium with Yahoo [yahoo.com], as well as a partnership with Classified Ventures, a Web classified ads service.



