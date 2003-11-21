Belo, Cox Get The Mike

Belo and Cox have picked up Post Newsweek’s local talent show franchise, Gimme The Mike!, which is set to debut next spring in syndication.

Post Newsweek (with help from NBC Enterprises) is selling the show for barter time (two 30-second ads per episode) and has lined up a national sponsor for the program-General Motors.

Among the Cox stations airing the show (which is tailored to each local market) are KTVU-TV San Francisco, WSB-TV Altanta and WPXI-TV Pittsburgh. Belo stations taking the show include KING-TV Seattle, WWL-TV New Orleans and KTVK-TV Phoenix. Most of the Post-Newsweek stations will air the show as well.