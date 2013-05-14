Belo Corp. Deploys AP ENPS

Belo Corp. is upgrading the news production system used at 16 TV stations to AP ENPS. The system will also be installed at its cable news operations and its Washington D.C. bureau.

When the installation of ENPS is completed, the move will allow reporters, writers, editors and producers across all of Belo's news operations, to share content and collaborate in the creation of news stories for local TV, the Web, mobile devices and social media.

Outside the newsroom, Belo staff will also be able to use smartphones, tablets, laptops and the AP ENPS Mobile application to write scripts and perform

other tasks.

In addition, the Tablet Story Viewer will also allow anchors to read scripts electronically on the set.

Belo will be installing ENPS at WFAA-TV, Dallas/Fort Worth; KHOU-TV, Houston; KVUE-TV, Austin; KENS-TV, San Antonio; Texas Cable News;

WWL-TV, New Orleans; KING-TV, Seattle; KGW-TV, Portland, Ore.; KREM-TV, Spokane, Wash.; KTVB, Boise, Idaho; NorthWest Cable News, Seattle; WCNC-TV, Charlotte, N.C.; WVEC-TV, Norfolk, Va.; WHAS-TV, Louisville, Ky.; KTVK, Phoenix; and

KMOV-TV, St. Louis, Mo.

"AP and Belo have a history of working together that dates back to the creation of the Texas Associated Press in the late 1800s, and we are excited about building on the relationship with

ENPS," said Craig Harper, VP and CTO for Belo, in a statement. "Agility is key to engaging our viewers today, wherever they are and on whatever devices they use, and, as the best and most innovative news production system, ENPS can help us make that happen. I expect ENPS to deliver for Belo today and grow with our needs in the future."