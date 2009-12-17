Belo CFO Williamson Retiring

Belo Corp. Executive VP/CFO Dennis A. Williamson announced he'll retire on March 5, 2010. Carey P. Hendrickson, with 17 years at Belo, will become Senior VP and CFO upon Williamson's departure.

Williamson has led Belo's finance, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, corporate operations and information technology areas since 2004. His broadcasting career began in 1978 and he held general manager positions at stations in Seattle/Tacoma, Portland, Spokane, WA and Medford, OR. Williamson moved to Belo's corporate headquarters in 2000 when he was named senior vice president/Television Group.

"I have been given the opportunity to assume a number of personally and professionally fulfilling positions in my 31 years as a broadcaster, but I will treasure my time at Belo as the most rewarding of all," said Williamson.

Belo President/CEO Dunia A. Shive thanked Williamson for his "tremendous contributions" at Belo. "Just as important, he has been a friend and advisor to many of us here. We congratulate him on an outstanding career and wish him the best in retirement," she added.

Hendrickson will join Belo's Management Committee. He's been the company's senior vice president and Chief Accounting Officer since November 2007.

"Carey has been a vital part of our financial team for years and we are very fortunate to have someone with his experience and knowledge of the Company ready to assume this role," said Shive. "I've had the pleasure of working with Carey for over 15 years and I'm confident he will do a great job for us."