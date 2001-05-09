Belo board members re-elected
Belo shareholders re-elected three nominees to the Board of Directors.
These directors are: Dr. Judith L. Craven, a regent of the University of Texas System; Stephen Hamblett, former chairman and chief executive officer of The Providence Journal Co.; and Dealey D. Herndon, director of
appointments for Texas Governor Rick Perry and president of Herndon, Stauch & Assoc., a project and construction management firm.
Maj. Gen. Hugh G. Robinson (retired), who has served on Belo's Board since 1989, retired.
- Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.