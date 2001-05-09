Belo board members re-elected

Belo shareholders re-elected three nominees to the Board of Directors.

These directors are: Dr. Judith L. Craven, a regent of the University of Texas System; Stephen Hamblett, former chairman and chief executive officer of The Providence Journal Co.; and Dealey D. Herndon, director of

appointments for Texas Governor Rick Perry and president of Herndon, Stauch & Assoc., a project and construction management firm.

Maj. Gen. Hugh G. Robinson (retired), who has served on Belo's Board since 1989, retired.

- Richard Tedesco