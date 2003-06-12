Belmont Stakes tops ratings

Here's one for the record books -- a horse race was the top-rated TV show of the

week last week.

NBC's telecast of the Belmont Stakes Saturday (6 p.m. to 7:02 p.m.)

averaged a 10.7/25 (household), good enough to beat Everybody Loves Raymond (10.1/16), the top-rated prime-time show for the

week of June 2-8.

The race -- during which Funny Cide failed in his bid to win the first

Triple Crown in 25 years -- attracted 24 million viewers, up 33% over last year's

Belmont contest.