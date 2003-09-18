Bellville, Dore Discuss Tough Times

When she was asked to identify a rough spot in her career and what it taught

her, Charter Communications Inc. executive vice president and chief operating

officer Maggie Bellville replied Wednesday: "There have been a few days in the

past few months when I said, 'Whoa, where am I?’" -- four former Charter

executives have been indicted in an accounting scandal.

But, Bellville said, "I don't ever take on the victim mantra. We learn and go

ahead."

Bellville joined magazine-publishing maven Bonnie Fuller and Kathy Dore,

president of Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.'s entertainment services, to address a

Women in Cable & Telecommunications luncheon in New York.

Dore is also no stranger to scandal. She added Rainbow's AMC and WE: Women's

Entertainment networks to her plate after Rainbow axed 14 employees back in June

over alleged accounting irregularities at AMC Networks.

When asked by Cable News Network anchor Soledad O'Brien, who moderated the

discussion, how she leads in difficult times, Dore said she tries to set

realistic expectations and communicate with staffers. "This is a period of time

-- as in most -- that will look different three, four, five years from now," she

said.

When asked about her career mistakes, Fuller emphasized the importance of

cultivating good staffers.

Earlier in her career, when she was the top editor at Cosmopolitan,

then-start-up Maxim poached her two top deputies. Desperate to replace

them, she said, she made hiring decisions she would later regret. "I hadn't

developed an ever-greater depth of talent, so I was forced to make quick or

unwise choices," she added.