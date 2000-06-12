BellSouth is urging the FCC to impose strict conditions if it approves the merger of America Online and Time Warner. The conditions, included in June 6 filings with the commission, should govern AOL-Time Warner's ability to control customers' access to unaffiliated content and instant messaging and to hinder content providers' access to the AOL-Time Warner network, BellSouth officials say. Also, they demand that exclusive deals with the other broadband giant, AT & T/ MediaOne, be prohibited.