BellSouth is urging the FCC to impose strict conditions if it approves the merger of America Online and Time Warner.
BellSouth is urging the FCC to impose strict conditions if it approves the merger of America Online and Time Warner. The conditions, included in June 6 filings with the commission, should govern AOL-Time Warner's ability to control customers' access to unaffiliated content and instant messaging and to hinder content providers' access to the AOL-Time Warner network, BellSouth officials say. Also, they demand that exclusive deals with the other broadband giant, AT & T/ MediaOne, be prohibited.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.