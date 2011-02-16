Bellis in for Freeze as WFLD Chief Meteorologist

Bill Bellis has joined the Fox O&O WFLD Chicago as chief meteorologist. He replaces Amy Freeze, whose contract was not renewed. Coming from KNXV Phoenix, Bellis is scheduled to make his first on-air appearance February 23rd.

"Bill's dynamic personality, concise delivery and no-nonsense forecasting style will be key assets as we reinvent our weather department to be the go-to weather authority in Chicago," said WFLD VP/General Manager Mike Renda.

Bellis was KNXV chief meteorologist for eight years. Previously, he was weekend meteorologist at KPRC Houston for four years. Bellis holds a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science from the University of Arizona.

"I never thought I'd leave the sunny desert of Arizona but this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Bellis. "When it comes to forecasting weather, it doesn't get more exciting than Chicago!"