Bell 's Lopez joins The Other Half

Mario Lopez, best known for playing a high-school jock on former teen hit

Saved by the Bell, has joined the cast of NBC's new talk show, The

Other Half.

He'll team up with the show's co-hosts: Dick Clark, former Partridge

Family kid Danny Bonaduce and plastic surgeon Dr. Jan Adams.

Lopez replaces Steve Santagati, who had been a part of the show's pilot. NBC

Enterprises chief Ed Wilson says Lopez brings a 'hot, young bachelor perspective

to the show.'