Bell 's Lopez joins The Other Half
Mario Lopez, best known for playing a high-school jock on former teen hit
Saved by the Bell, has joined the cast of NBC's new talk show, The
Other Half.
He'll team up with the show's co-hosts: Dick Clark, former Partridge
Family kid Danny Bonaduce and plastic surgeon Dr. Jan Adams.
Lopez replaces Steve Santagati, who had been a part of the show's pilot. NBC
Enterprises chief Ed Wilson says Lopez brings a 'hot, young bachelor perspective
to the show.'
