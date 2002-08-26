Bell to head Freedom
Alan Bell, who has run Freedom Communications Inc.'s broadcasting division
since 1989, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of the
parent company.
Bell replaces Sam Wolgemuth, who resigned under pressure from the Hoiles
family, who owns the company.
The well-regarded Bell takes over at a difficult time. The company lost more
than $100 million last year, in its magazine and Internet divisions; although it
has done much better this year.
Hoiles family members have been critical of management, and some have been
looking for ways to cash in their shares.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.