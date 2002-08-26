Bell to head Freedom

Alan Bell, who has run Freedom Communications Inc.'s broadcasting division

since 1989, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of the

parent company.

Bell replaces Sam Wolgemuth, who resigned under pressure from the Hoiles

family, who owns the company.

The well-regarded Bell takes over at a difficult time. The company lost more

than $100 million last year, in its magazine and Internet divisions; although it

has done much better this year.

Hoiles family members have been critical of management, and some have been

looking for ways to cash in their shares.