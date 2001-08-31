Bell boosts new gig in Excite e-mail
Don't you hate it when friends become Amway salesmen and lean on you to
buy stuff? That's what happened to Excite@Home staffers after Chairman George
Bell got squeezed out.
Two months ago, Bell had an e-mail distributed to the
entire company that started out as a friendly 'I will always root for your success' and here's 'my new coordinates' letter.
It soon turned into a pitch for his new gig, Upromise, a 'change-the-world company that aims to revolutionize the way families save for college.'
Basically, it's a frequent-flyer plan where you buy from
AT&T, GM, Exxon, and others and get money toward tuition.
'Signing up for Upromise (upromise.com) is a snap,' the letter says, 'and it's free.'
That's good, since Excite@Home is facing Chapter 11. Excite@Home verified the e-mail; Bell couldn't be reached.
- John M. Higgins
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.