Bell boosts new gig in Excite e-mail

Don't you hate it when friends become Amway salesmen and lean on you to

buy stuff? That's what happened to Excite@Home staffers after Chairman George

Bell got squeezed out.

Two months ago, Bell had an e-mail distributed to the

entire company that started out as a friendly 'I will always root for your success' and here's 'my new coordinates' letter.

It soon turned into a pitch for his new gig, Upromise, a 'change-the-world company that aims to revolutionize the way families save for college.'

Basically, it's a frequent-flyer plan where you buy from

AT&T, GM, Exxon, and others and get money toward tuition.

'Signing up for Upromise (upromise.com) is a snap,' the letter says, 'and it's free.'

That's good, since Excite@Home is facing Chapter 11. Excite@Home verified the e-mail; Bell couldn't be reached.

- John M. Higgins