Bell Atlantic bows transport services

Bell Atlantic is now offering two fiber-based video transport services aimed at digital television applications. One is a 45-Mb/s path for backhauling news, sports and special-event coverage; the other, a 19.39-Mb/s service that conforms to SMPTE Standard 310M and is designed for studio-to-transmitter links.

The new products complement Bell Atlantic's existing Serial Component Video Service, which provides a 270-Mb/s link for high-end production and post-production applications. Customers can purchase the new services for terms of 12 to 60 months; the 45-Mb/s service is also available at full- or part-time daily rates, while the 19.39-Mb/s service is available at a full-time-only rate.