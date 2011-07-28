Belis Departs TVB Trade Group

Gary Belis, TVB's longtime vice president of communications, has departed the Manhattan-based local TV trade organization.

Belis had been with TVB since 1996. He had reported to executive v.p./chief marketing officer Abby Auerbach.

Auerbach says a successor has not been named.

"We have some ideas about what we'll do next," Auerbach says. "We're very close [to announcing a replacement]."

Reached via Facebook, Belis said "I thoroughly enjoyed my 15 years at TVB, but it's time for new adventures."

TVB bills itself as a "not-for-profit trade association of America's commercial broadcast television industry," representing sales reps, syndicators, and hundreds of TV stations.