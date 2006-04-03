Beispel Named VHI VP

Rick Beispel has been tapped as senior VP, national advertising sales, for VH1. He comes to VH1 from the position of VP, new business development, at MTV.

In his new role, Beispel will oversee the VH1 sales team as it increasingly focuses on multimedia products.

He will work closely with General Manager Tom Calderone.

“The changing media marketplace and VH1’s music and pop-culture focus allows Rick and the network’s dynamic sales team to focus on new business, allowing VH1’s multiplatform brand to reach an even greater consumer base,” said Calderone in a statement.