Being Bobby Is Being Extended

Bravo tacked on two episodes of behind-the-scenes footage to its run of summer reality show Being Bobby Brown. That extends the episode count from eight to ten. The new ninth episode will showcase Bobby and wife Whitney Houston’s Atlanta and New Jersey homes. The final show, Aug. 25, will air clips from the season and extra footage of the R&B star. Both episodes will air in the show’s current time slot, Thursdays at 10 p.m.

Thursday July 28’s 10 p.m. episode of Being earned 710,000 total viewers, significantly more than Bravo’s prime time average for the month – 447,000. That, however, was down 18% from Bravo’s primetime total viewership average last July – 542,000 – when the network was airing more original series including Celebrity Poker.

Bravo has added extra episodes to high-performing series in the past, adding a reunion episode to Project Runway and an extra cast commentary episode to Showbiz Moms & Dads.

Being Bobby Brown is co-produced by independent, Atlanta-based B2 Entertainment and Brownhouze Entertainment. Bravo is an NBC Universal cable network.