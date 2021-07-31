beIN Sports Goes Over-The-Air In 10 More HC2 Broadcast Markets

beIN Sports said it has been launched over-the-air in 10 more markets by HC2 Broadcasting, which is being renamed as Innovate Corp.

The new deal means beIN Sports Xtra is available in 45 markets and beIN Sports Xtra en espanol is in 42 markets.

“beIN Sports Xtra continues to strengthen our connection to our dedicated viewers and today’s announcement is a testament to our goal of making live sports as accessible as ever," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN Sports North America. "Together with our partners at HC2, we continue to expand our footprint by offering free to air broadcast coverage of beIN Sports Xtra and our new Spanish-language offering, beIN Sports Xtra en Español, bringing world-class content to fans at no added cost."

beIN Sports Xtra offers a sampling of beINSports’ live converge of events including Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana soccer, as well as the W Series women’s motor racing championships.

“As the nation’s largest OTA network, HC2 Broadcasting is thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with beIN Sports Xtra and deliver unparalleled sports access to new DMAs across the country," said Wayne Barr, CEO of HC2 Holdings. "The number of OTA households in the U.S. continues to grow rapidly, and HC2 Broadcasting remains sharply focused on leveraging our strong platform for providers with compelling content that wish to expand their reach in key markets.”

New over-the-air markets for beIN Sports Xtra are Stockton – Modesto, Albuquerque – Santa Fe, Boston, West Palm Beach – Ft. Pierce, Raleigh – Durham – Fayetteville, Minneapolis – St. Paul, Lubbock, Kansas City, Seattle and Birmingham – Anniston – Tuscaloosa.

beIN Sports Xtra en Español’ was added in Corpus Christi, New Orleans, Tyler – Longview - Nacogdoches, Tulsa, Boise, St. Louis, Richmond - Petersburg, Mobile, AL – Pensacola, FL, Memphis and Savannah.