Behind the Scenes of The Class

Warner Bros. and CBS Interactive are teaming up to webcast a table read and then a run-through for an upcoming episode of CBS Monday night comedy The Class.

In what both claim is a first, on January 15 at 2 p.m. ET CBS.com will stream a live webcast of writers, producers and cast members reading through a script on the first day of production.

Two days later at 4 p.m. ET, the website will air a full-episode dress rehearsal.

