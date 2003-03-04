Beers out at State Dept.
Charlotte Beers, undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at
the Department of State, has resigned citing health reasons.
Beers was the point person between State and the Ad Council for
public-service-announcement campaigns in support of the war on terrorism.
Former chairman of WPP Group plc's J. Walter Thompson and CEO of its Ogilvy
& Mather, Beers was the first ad executive to be placed in such a government
role.
"Charlotte brought incredible expertise from Madison Avenue to Foggy Bottom,"
Secretary of State Colin Powell said in announcing her departure.
"At a critical and stressful time for our nation, she and her team sharpened
our policy advocacy and took our values and our ideas to mass audiences in
countries that hadn't heard from us in a concerted way for years," he
added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.