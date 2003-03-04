Beers out at State Dept.

Charlotte Beers, undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at

the Department of State, has resigned citing health reasons.

Beers was the point person between State and the Ad Council for

public-service-announcement campaigns in support of the war on terrorism.

Former chairman of WPP Group plc's J. Walter Thompson and CEO of its Ogilvy

& Mather, Beers was the first ad executive to be placed in such a government

role.

"Charlotte brought incredible expertise from Madison Avenue to Foggy Bottom,"

Secretary of State Colin Powell said in announcing her departure.

"At a critical and stressful time for our nation, she and her team sharpened

our policy advocacy and took our values and our ideas to mass audiences in

countries that hadn't heard from us in a concerted way for years," he

added.