'Beer Geeks' Goes National

The craft beer movement gets its moment to shine as Page Productions and Willow Avenue Studios have partnered air the syndicated series Beer Geeks.

"From tour to taste, viewers will be taken on a journey inside the process of creating the most unique and diverse brews," reads the press materials.

David Page, creator and executive producer of Food Network hit Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is executive producer. His Food Network credits also include Outrageous Food and Tailgate Warriors. The show is hosted by Michael Ferguson, director of brewing operations at BJ's Restaurants.

"This series has the perfect blend of what it takes to make a hit in syndication," said Mark Dvornik, president and CEO of Willow Avenue Studios. "Michael Ferguson and a crew of Emmy award winners will win over the hearts of anyone who can appreciate a good beer."

Beer Geeks launched nationally Sept. 7 on WLNY New York (CBS), WCVB Boston (Hearst TV), WJAR Providence (Media General) and WTSP Tampa (Gannett), along with stations owned by Tribune, Meredith and Gray, among others.

"Mark and his team at Willow Avenue have the industry experience and the infectious enthusiasm we look for in a studio," said Page. "We're excited to have them as our distribution partners."