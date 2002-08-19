Beem vs. Woods gleans high ratings
Unknown golfer Rich Beem's surprise victory over Tiger Woods in Sunday's PGA
Championship beat the ratings for last year's event by 25 percent.
CBS' airing of the tournament's final day garnered an average Nielsen Media
Research household rating/share of 8.0/17, up from last year's 6.4/14, according to Nielsen Media Research. That
rating is the second-highest on record for the PGA Championship, with records
starting in 1986.
The rating on Sunday peaked at 11.4/22 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The highest rating/share the event ever received was 10/23 for Tiger Woods'
second consecutive PGA title in 2000.
