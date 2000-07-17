Beehive designs open for TNT

New York design and production house Beehive created the open for TNT's Was Justice Denied?, a special program on controversial court cases that premiered last month. To produce a gritty effect for the edit, Beehive used color-reversal 16mm film.

Additional color work in telecine included re-reversal and inversion of images. The open was cut on an Avid editor, and texture elements were added using Adobe AfterEffects software.