Bednarski named new B&C editor
By Staff
P.J. Bednarski has been promoted to editor of BROADCASTING & CABLE, it was announced by Larry Oliver, group publisher of the Cahners Television Group.
Since joining B&C a year ago, Bednarski had been executive editor of the magazine. Previously, he had been editor of Electronic Media; he has also been entertainment editor of the Chicago Sun-Times
and was a television critic for the Sun-Times, USA Today, The Cincinnati Post
and the Dayton Journal Herald. He will continue to report to Harry A. Jessell, who earlier was elevated to editor-in-chief.
"We've put together a strong team of media experts," said Oliver. "The new roles for Harry and P.J. are evidence of our intentions to strengthen our presence as a New York-based newsweekly that best uses B&C's unique strengths and 70-year history of journalistic excellence." The Cahners Television Group comprises B&C, Multichannel News
and Cablevision.
In addition, Carol L. Jordan, an 11-year veteran of Multichannel News, and its deputy editor for the past two years, has been promoted to group deputy editor. In that role, which is a new position, Jordan will coordinate production processes for the group's three magazines. She will report to Marianne Paskowski, group editorial director.
