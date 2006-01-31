Bedford, Pepper Set for Spring Debut on The WB

The tryouts for WB midseason shows The Bedford Diaries and Pepper Dennis to make the CW schedule in the fall will begin with their debuts on March 22 and April 4, respectively.

Pepper Dennis

, the Rebecca Romijn hour-long comedy-drama about a TV reporter, will air Tuesday nights at 9 pm following Gilmore Girls. WB will also repeat Pepper Sundays at 9.

The Bedford Diaries

, a drama starring Matthew Modine as a college professor, will air Wednesdays at 9, out of One Tree Hill.

Supernatural

will move from Tuesdays at 9to Thursdays at 9, where it will follow Smallville when the current run of reality show Beauty and the Geek comes to an end.

The network also said Everwood will return to the lineup Monday, March 20, with a two-hour episode, before settling back in Mondays at 9 after 7th Heaven.