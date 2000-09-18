BEDA cares

The Broadcast Executive Directors Association will conduct a silent auction benefiting leukemia patient Linda Simmons at the NAB Radio Show in San Francisco, Sept. 20-22. Simmons is a BEDA member, executive director of the Alaska Broadcasters Association. "She's just a terrific lady, who bad things shouldn't happen to," says Suzanne Goucher, executive director of the Maine Association of Broadcasters. So far, she says, donations have exceeded $12,000. Those wishing to donate items to the auction or give money to The Linda Fund should contact BEDA's Job-Bank Web site, www.careerpage.org.