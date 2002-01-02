Beckwith out at NCTA

David Beckwith, vice president of communications for the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, is leaving the organization.

Beckwith's departure comes as Rob Stoddard, formerly senior vice president of

public relations for AT&T Broadband, comes on board as NCTA's senior vice

president of communications and public affairs.

Stoddard will head a newly recombined department, which NCTA President Robert

Sachs split when he joined the association in July 1999. Marc Smith will

continue as NCTA's spokesman.

Beckwith previously was a spokesman for George W. Bush's presidential

campaign, press secretary for Vice President Dan Quayle and national

correspondent for Time magazine.