Beckwith out at NCTA
David Beckwith, vice president of communications for the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association, is leaving the organization.
Beckwith's departure comes as Rob Stoddard, formerly senior vice president of
public relations for AT&T Broadband, comes on board as NCTA's senior vice
president of communications and public affairs.
Stoddard will head a newly recombined department, which NCTA President Robert
Sachs split when he joined the association in July 1999. Marc Smith will
continue as NCTA's spokesman.
Beckwith previously was a spokesman for George W. Bush's presidential
campaign, press secretary for Vice President Dan Quayle and national
correspondent for Time magazine.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.