Becker back this fall
In an attempt to make its Wednesday-night lineup less risky, CBS will
air sitcom Becker at 9:30 p.m. this fall instead of scheduled new series
The Stones.
That show, executive-produced by Will & Grace’s David Kohan and
Max Mutchnick, will now get a midseason launch.
CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves said in May that moving Monday night’s
King of Queens to Wednesday, leading out of the older-skewing 60
Minutes II at 8 p.m., was the network’s riskiest scheduling move of the
fall.
CBS executives later decided that two known comedies would give a better
lead-in to David E. Kelley’s Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., airing
at 10 p.m.
CBS had been on the fence over whether to renew Becker, which scored
only mediocre ratings in last season’s Sunday 8 p.m. slot.
But the network decided to give the veteran series another chance last month, ordering 13
more episodes.
