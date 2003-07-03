Becker back this fall

In an attempt to make its Wednesday-night lineup less risky, CBS will

air sitcom Becker at 9:30 p.m. this fall instead of scheduled new series

The Stones.

That show, executive-produced by Will & Grace’s David Kohan and

Max Mutchnick, will now get a midseason launch.

CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves said in May that moving Monday night’s

King of Queens to Wednesday, leading out of the older-skewing 60

Minutes II at 8 p.m., was the network’s riskiest scheduling move of the

fall.

CBS executives later decided that two known comedies would give a better

lead-in to David E. Kelley’s Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., airing

at 10 p.m.

CBS had been on the fence over whether to renew Becker, which scored

only mediocre ratings in last season’s Sunday 8 p.m. slot.

But the network decided to give the veteran series another chance last month, ordering 13

more episodes.