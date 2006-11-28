Beauty and The Geek To Return

The third season of The CW's Beauty And The Geek kicks off with a two-hour season premiere on January 3, 2007 from 8-10 p.m.

This season reality show will pair eight beautiful, but brainless women with eight brainy, but socially awkward men to test smarts and social skills--and see how the two sexes interact.

In the previous two seasons, sparks flew between a beauty and a geek, and this year's winning couple will receive a prize of $250,000 dollars.

The show is produced by Katalyst films and 3 Ball Productions with Ashton Kutcher, Jason Goldberg (Punk'd, Guess Who) Nick Santora (Prison Break, The Sopranos), J.D. Roth (The Biggest Loser) and Todd A. Nelson (For Love or Money, The Biggest Loser) as executive producers.