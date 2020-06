Intertainer and Grand Royal have formed a partnership to produce Web-based original content in support of the Rhyme & Reason tour, featuring the Beastie Boys and Rage Against the Machine. Bananas 2000, a 12-part, daily series will offer an insider's look at the tour.

Each 10-minute episode will be available at Intertainer.com, BeastieBoys. com or GrandRoyal.com.