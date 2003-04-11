Bears make tracks for WMAQ
NBC-owned WMAQ-TV Chicago and the Chicago Bears have reached a five-year deal
that will put preseason games and weekly pregame and postgame shows on the
station.
WBBM-TV had been the Bears' previous preseason home.
Among planned innovations will be the first National Football League game simulcast in English on
WMAQ-TV and Spanish on sister Telemundo Communications Group Inc. station WSNS(TV).
