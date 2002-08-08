Bear Stearns bullish on TV viewing

After analyzing the May 2002 Nielsen Media Research homes-using-television

(HUT) data, Bear Stearns concludes that all of the top 50 markets saw

stable-to-increasing HUT levels for total day viewing vs. May 2001.

In a report, the firm said it marked "the first time we have ever seen this

in a non-Olympic comparison." Moreover, the firm added, "every daypart was

consistently strong."

Theorizing that people are staying home more and watching more news, Bear

Stearns said that "should bode well for local TV stations, national TV networks,

cable networks and syndication players."

New York's HUT level jumped 9.5 percent, to 46 percent, in May.

St. Louis notched the biggest surge in HUTs (up 12.5 percent, to 45 percent).

Among other big gainers: Sacramento (up 9.8 percent); Buffalo, N.Y. (up 9.1

percent); Minneapolis/St. Paul (up 8.8 percent); and Salt Lake City (up 8.6

percent).