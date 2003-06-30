Beahrs to exit Court TV

After three decades in the cable network business Court TV's President and

COO Dick Beahrs plans to exit the network at the end of the year.

Bearhs, 58, plans to spend time travelling and working on some public service

projects that he’s been involved with, most notably a United Nations project on

hunger.

"If you had asked me 5 years ago that I’d still be here, I would have said

no," Beahrs said. "You look for the logical point to move on, this is one."

He said that he’s "Really chomping at the bit to go on to some new

things."

Beahrs joined Court TV in 1992 as COO, adding on his president title in 1999.

Beahrs is a long-time veteran of AOL Time Warner, 50% owner of Court TV with

Liberty Media.

He was once president of the Comedy Channel, a precursor for Comedy Central,

and also was senior vice president of sales and marketing for Cinemax and guided

the development of HBO's Spanish-language services.