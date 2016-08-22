'Be Pop Cultured' Is New E! Slogan

E! News, part of NBCUniversal’s E! cable network, is launching a new marketing campaign using the theme “Be Pop Cultured.”

The campaign, running on multiple platforms, offers humor questions that test viewers’ knowledge of what’s going on in music and entertainment.

“If you think Belieber is a typo, you need to Be Pop Cultured” reads one of the promos.

The campaign will also exist on the TV within daily news flashes on the network, and receive cross-company NBCUniversal support through video spots and talent social efforts.

Fans will soon be able to access their very own E! emojis ( “E!ojis”) via the App Store and Google Play allowing users to share familiar pop culture moments and objects with their friends.

Book store chain Barnes & Noble just wrapped up its own in-store campaign that urged consumers to “Get Pop Cultured.”