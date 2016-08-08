NBCU, Snapchat Forge Content, Ad Deal

NBCUniversal and Snapchat have inked a multi-year content and ad deal through which NBCU will produce original, episodic shows for Snapchat.

The agreement, which calls for NBCU to develop and sell ad packages that incorporate Snapchat’s ad products, will enable NBCU to extend a bridge to reach a younger audience that uses the popular social media platform.

Early on, NBC’s The Voice and E! Entertainment’s E! News will be the first shows from the NBCU stable to develop customized shows that will run on Snapchat Discover. The first of these shows, The Voice on Snapchat, will debut on Monday, Aug. 22, as part of a five episode short-form series. That series will come ahead of (and promote) the broadcast premiere of The Voice’s new season on Sept. 19.

That series, produced for Snapchat, which will include the show’s “coaches”—Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton—and will also feature user submitted performance videos. NBCU and Snapchat have set up a website for those video submissions.

